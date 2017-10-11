11 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Op-Ed - Did Sexual Offences, Hijackings and Murder Really Increase Respectively By 117 Percent, 93 Percent and 9 Percent During 2016/17?

If just for a moment you place yourself in the position of a potential traveller to, investor in and/or rating agent of South Africa and you had just receive these figures in the headline above, released by the Statistician-General of South Africa himself, what would you do? By CHRIS DE KOCK.

Given the figures on sexual offences, hijackings and murder released by the Statistician-General, as a seasoned international traveller I would immediately reconsider and postpone my trip to South Africa, even if it is among the top 10 most beautiful destinations in the world (according to my own view after seeing most of them, SA is still number 1).

If I received these figures together with the facts of the 35 Dutch tourists who were hijacked and robbed within an hour after they arrived at OR Tambo International for a 22-day tour and the Peruvian tourists who were robbed in their rooms at a Magoebaskloof hotel in the very same week, I would even have good reason to claim back my deposit or money paid in advance, because clearly people are not even safe travelling in groups. I am not an investor of note or a rating agent at all,...

