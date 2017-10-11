Mauritius and Iran Explore Avenues of Economic and Cultural Cooperation

press release

Mauritius and Iran are exploring prospects of tapping areas of cooperation pertaining to trade and economic exchanges as well as cultural, tourism and education sectors.

These issues were discussed yesterday in Port Louis during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, and the Ambassador of Iran to Mauritius, Mr Mohammad Moniri Nik.

The Minister, while recalling the friendly and political ties that exist between both countries, stated that Mauritius and Iran are keen to reinforce cooperation on the economic plane. The development of synergies between Mauritian and Iranian economic operators via their respective Chambers of Commerce so as to explore trade opportunities is envisaged. Further collaborative avenues to be explored relate to the maritime bunkering and the energy sectors.

For his part the Iranian Ambassador gave an overview of the vision of the government of his country with regard to developing a new era of cooperation with the African continent. Mauritius is considered to be a platform towards Africa and thus we wish to reinforce exchanges with the island, he said.

With regard to cooperation in the field of culture, both countries are keen to embark on a joint initiative to upgrade the Château Val Ory in Moka, an Iranian heritage, by converting it into a site which will be an expression of the rich cultural heritage of Iran.

A working group has been set up at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade to work jointly with the Iranian diplomatic mission with the aim of taking forward the new ventures in the sectors discussed.

Mauritius and Iran are members of the Non-aligned movement, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the G70.