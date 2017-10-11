11 October 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Ambassador of Qatar to Mauritius Meets Prime Minister

The Ambassador of Qatar to Mauritius with residence in Swaziland, Mr Yousuf Bin Mohammed Al-Mahmoud, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Discussions focused on the reinforcement of bilateral relations as well as efforts to consolidate existing agreements that cover several sectors between the two countries, particularly in the field of employment, given that a large number of Mauritians work in Qatar.

Qatar is a sovereign and independent State in the Middle East, occupying a peninsula that juts into the Arabian Gulf. Since its complete independence from Britain in 1971, Qatar has emerged as one of the world's most important producers of oil and gas.

