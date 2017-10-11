Mauritius: Objectives of the Mauritius Cinema Week Met, Minister Bodha Says

press release

The Mauritius Cinema Week gave the opportunity to local artists who are either interested, amateurs or professionals in cinematography to learn from the renowned international artists. This four-day event has also symbolised the breakthrough of Mauritian cinema as a profession.

This statement was made by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, yesterday during a press conference focussing on the Mauritius Cinema Week at La Bellone, Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, Caudan, in presence of the Minister of Tourism, Mr Anil Gayan, and the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun.

Minister Bodha highlighted that the objectives of this cinematographic week were to promote business linkages and the development of the film industry in Mauritius, create a forum to encourage linkages between local and international film producers as well as stimulate, popularise and put the spot light on the nascent local film industry and market the incentives under the Film Rebate Scheme. This event also aimed at positioning Mauritius as an attractive shooting location in the region, he added. According to him, the objectives have been achieved and he expects a Mauritian cinematographic culture to develop in the future.

He underlined that discussions with the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will be held so as to allocate a budget for script writing, which is an important factor for the launching of a cinematographic project and catch the eye of great producers. A good script is essential in order to have big producers and actors, he added.

For his part, the Minister of Tourism pointed out that the Mauritius Cinema Week has been beneficial to the tourism industry as all the cinema stars present for the event contributed to increase Mauritius' visibility in other countries through the media. He also expressed the hope that the Cinema Week translates into a Cinema Festival next year.

On the other hand, the Minister of Arts and Culture pointed out that there are immense possibilities in the cinematographic market, adding that having a small niche in that market is an attainable goal. Mr Roopun also stressed that several cinema stars expect the event to be repeated and are willing to participate actively to make the next edition of Mauritius Cinema Week even better.