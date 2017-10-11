Ethiopia: Secretariat Insisting Intensified Agricultural Researches

The Ethiopian Agricultural Research Council Secretariat (EARCS) said that it would intensify provision of improved agricultural technologies through conducting rigorous researches focusing on strategically selected food crops, supplying agricultural inputs and engaging in human resource development among others in this fiscal year.

This was disclosed recently at the Secretariat 's 2nd Regular Assembly. EARCS Coordinator Dr. Mekuria Tadesse on the occasion said : "We have the responsibility to coordinate, support and give guidance to nation's research system. A lot is expected from us in terms of ensuring food security, enhancing export earnings and developing agri- business industrialization in the country."

He further said that the research capacity building would be carried out in line with the road map directions.

"Enhancing collaboration and coordination of research priority commodities, strengthening research infrastructure and central service of EARCS give impetus to the agricultural research system.

According to Dr. Mekuria , the Secretariat has carried out a wide range of feasibility studies and the studies have already indicated the agricultural research gaps particularly in human resource development.

For example, most of the researchers are first and second degrees holders. "But , in developed countries, first degree holders are not considered as researchers. Thus, the council has planned to reach third degree holders to 60 percent and the rest second degree graduates by the end of GTP III."

He also noted that the country has planned to modernize its research infrastructures, bio-science among others to become globally competitive. "With a view to achieving global competitiveness, the council has prepared capacity building project that will be endorsed by the Ministry of Council in the near future. We believe the project will be successful with the support of the government and stakeholders," he added.

In his presentation on Ethiopian Agricultural Research System Capacity Building Concept , Dr. Mengistu Alemayehu said that the current Ethiopian agriculture calls for paradigm shift in improvements in crop and livestock production and productivity to improve the overall welfare in the country and to compete in the stiff competition of the global market for agricultural products.