Malawi: Police Arrest Four Vendors for Mzuzu Stadium Fire

Mzuzu — Northern Region Police Sunday arrested four people in connection with violent incidents and fire that gutted Mzuzu City Council's planning offices at Mzuzu Stadium in September.

Confirming the development in an interview Monday, Northern Region Police Public Relations Officer Superintendent, Peter Kalaya said three of the suspects are vendors who ply their trade at Zigwagwa Market while the fourth is a labourer.

On the night of September 15, 2017 Mzuzu City Council officials together with police demolished some structures at the market, saying they are illegal.

Hours later, in what was believed to have been a retaliation from the vendors, the council's offices were on fire and some people vandalized the city Mayor's house at Mchengautuwa.

As they were about to set the house on fire, community members came and chased the hooligans away.

The suspects are alleged to have assaulted National Registration Bureau (NRB) employees who were operating and lodging within the burnt offices on the night of the incident.

Kalaya said the suspects would appear in court of law by Wednesday to answer charges of arson, malicious damage and unlawful wounding.

"I can confirm as Northern Region Police that we have arrested four people connected to the arson that took place here in Mzuzu involving people whom we believe are vendors from Zigwagwa Market," he told Mana.

Kalaya said more arrests would be made as investigations proceed and commended members of the public for giving the police a tip.

The suspects are Ambokile Malunga 48, from Mateyo Gondwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kilupula in Karonga but based in Chibanja Township, Patrick Bosili 38, based in Chiputula who hails from Ganeza Village in the area of TA Phambala in Ntcheu.

Others are Chivundano Gondwe 38, who stays in Mchengautuwa but hails from Mbale Village in Mzimba and Kondwani Munza, 19, from Mjingi Village in the same district.