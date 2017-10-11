11 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Storm Death Toll Now At 8, May Rise

Tagged:

Related Topics

The number of people who have died following heavy storms and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday has reached eight and could rise, provincial government departments said during a joint briefing.

"We can confirm that eight people were killed as a result of the floods yesterday. There are those that are still missing, so it is possible that this may rise," acting MEC for Co-operative Governance Wesizwe Thusi told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday.

Thusi and other MECs from the health and human settlements departments, as well as the eThekwini municipality are currently assessing damage caused during Tuesday's storm, including to the King Edward and Prince Mshyeni hospitals in Durban.

Source: News24

South Africa

Thabo Mbeki On the Pope, the Bible, Mandela and His Successors

The former President of South Africa reflects on a memoir by Thabo Makgoba, head of the Anglican Church in Southern… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.