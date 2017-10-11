South Africa: Durban Storm Death Toll Now At 8, May Rise

The number of people who have died following heavy storms and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday has reached eight and could rise, provincial government departments said during a joint briefing.

"We can confirm that eight people were killed as a result of the floods yesterday. There are those that are still missing, so it is possible that this may rise," acting MEC for Co-operative Governance Wesizwe Thusi told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday.

Thusi and other MECs from the health and human settlements departments, as well as the eThekwini municipality are currently assessing damage caused during Tuesday's storm, including to the King Edward and Prince Mshyeni hospitals in Durban.

