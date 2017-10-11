South Africa: MEC Ismail Vadi Launches Upgrade of Road Between Vereeniging to Balfour

press release

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ismail Vadi, today launched a R48 million rehabilitation project of road P-243 from Vereeniging to Balfour.

The project - situated between Gauteng and Mpumalanga borders - entails light rehabilitation of P243 Section 2 from Vereeniging (km 9) to Balfour (km 18.13) to improve safety to motorist as well as extend the lifespan of the road by 20 years.

MEC Vadi said that upon undertaking inspection of the road, it was concluded that the design life of the pavement structure has reached its load-bearing capacity it had initially been designed for, therefore necessitating the upgrade.

"The P-243 had degraded over the years due to increased road usage by heavy duty trucks, particularly from the mines and farms in the surrounding areas. The multi-million rand investment is a clear indication that the Provincial Government is committed to providing world-class road infrastructure, thus contributing to social and economic development.

"As Premier David Makhura indicated during the official launch of October Transport Month, between 2013 and 2016, Gauteng Government has invested R30 billion in infrastructure development, the largest rate of growth in infrastructure investment by any provincial authorities in our country. This is consistent with the National Development Plan of the country," Vadi said.

MEC further emphasized that consistent "investments in road improvements serve to unlock and stimulate economic activities, facilitate easy mobility and contribute to creation of job opportunities.

"This rehabilitation project road will reduce travel times; improve transportation of people, goods and services across the two provinces and enhance road safety."

Vadi indicated that affected communities along the route will be given preference relating to sub-contracting and recruitment of labour. Women, young people and people living with disabilities will be prioritized.

The extent of works includes recycling existing base and sub-base; reconstruction of existing gravel shoulder; asphalt surfacing; undertaking drainage improvements; repairs or replacements of ancillary elements as well as finishing of the road reserve.

As part of the broad based empowerment component of the project, small, emerging and black-owned contractors stand to receive substantial portions of the work.

The company Roadmac Surfacing (Pty) Ltd has been appointed, through open tender process, to undertake the construction of the road project. Ndodana Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd, on the other hand, was appointed to provide requisite consulting engineering services for the project.

Issued by: Gauteng Roads and Transport