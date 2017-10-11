South Africa: Four Missing Persons Sought By Lamontville Police

press release

Lamontville SAPS would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding four missing persons. The first missing person is Joseph Mfanafuthi Dlamini (52) from Lamontville. He was last seen at his homestead on 1 February 2017. He was last seen wearing a blue two peace, Ethekwini Municipality uniform. The reason of his disappearance is unknown.

The second missing person is Mfanelo Mawulana (29) from Lamontville. He was last seen on 3 November 2013 when he was on his way to check his girlfriend and he never return home. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow trouser, navy t-shirt and shoes.

The third missing person is Andile Ntombela(33) from Lamontville . It is alleged that he was last seen on 10 December 2017 when he was with friends in the area and he never came back home. He was last seen wearing a peach and maroon shirt, avocado cargo short and black boots.

The fourth missing person is Sfiso Michael Ngwenya (10) from Lamontville. He was last seen on 25 March 2017 when he was visiting her father and grandmother in the area and he never return home. He was last seen wearing a short red pants, red t-shirt and black sandals.

We appeal to anyone who might have an information of their whereabouts to contact R Govender on 079 5000 163 or 031 405 7010 or Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111.