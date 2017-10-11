Morocco: 4th Committee Resolution Reiterates Support for Political Process Aimed At Settling Sahara Issue

New York — The 4th Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted, on Monday without a vote, a resolution reiterating its support for the UN political process to settle the Sahara issue, and called on States in the region to fully cooperate with the secretary-general and his personal Envoy as well as with each other, to achieve a political solution to this regional dispute.

The resolution supports the negotiation process initiated by resolution 1754 (2007) of the Security Council and backed by the Council's resolutions 1783 (2007), 1813 (2008), 1871 (2009), 1920 (2010), 1979 (2011), 2044 (2012), 2099 (2013), 2152 (2014), 2218 (2015), 2285 (2016) and 2351 (2017) to reach a "just, lasting and mutually acceptable" political solution to the Sahara issue.

The resolution commends the efforts made in this regard, and calls upon all parties and States in the region to fully cooperate with the secretary-general and his personal envoy as well as with each other to find a "political solution that is mutually acceptable."

The United Nations also hailed the fact that the parties are committed to continuing to show political willigness and work in an atmosphere propitious for dialogue in order to enter, in good faith and without preconditions, in a more intensive negotiating phase, while taking note of efforts and developments since 2006, thus ensuring the implementation of the security Council's resolutions.

In this respect, the resolution refers to resolutions of the Security Council since 2007, which stressed the pre-eminence of the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco and hailed by the executive body and the entire international community as a serious and credible initiative for the final settlement of this regional dispute.