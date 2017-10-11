11 October 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Simeon Freeman Rates Election Peaceful

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bridgett Milton

Presidential hopeful and standard bearer of the Movement for Progressive Change Simeon Freeman says he did not encounter any problem when he went to cast his ballot in Tuesday's Presidential and Representatives Elections. The businessman-turned politician says he is very hopeful of victory because he has advocated for the Liberian people for a very long time, but concedes that no candidate will win the first round of polling, predicting a runoff, which he hopes to participate in.

A total of 20 presidential candidates, including one female and five Independent Candidates vied in Tuesday's election. According to the Constitution of Liberia, a candidate for the presidency must obtain 50 percent plus one of the total votes cast to win the poll, something which practically seems unlikely given the number of candidates in the race.

A runoff poll between the two top political parties or presidential candidates might be announced by the National Elections Commission for the second week in November, 2017.

Mr. Freeman, a staunch critic of the Sirleaf administration, notes that if he lost the election, he would continue with his business career. The MPC standard bearer is the distributor of DStv in Liberia, a South African-based digital television network. He also runs a water company here.

Voters were excited on Tuesday morning as early as 6:00 a.m. to cast their votes at polling precincts Montserrado County Electoral District #17.

Speaking to this paper, the Principal of the Lott Carry Mission School, Rev. Emile D.E. Sam-peal describes the electoral process as very peaceful, noting that citizens were excited to vote and the electoral rules were respected, including the rights of everybody.

Rev. Sam-peal warns against violence, stressing that violence affects everybody, including the country. The President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Charles Coffey, who voted at the Lott Carey Mission in Brewerville City, says he believes the polls were peaceful and calls on the media to report what they see.

Liberia

Political Parties Asked to Desist From Early Celebration

The Liberia Elections Early Warning and Response Group (LEEWARG) and its partners, are cautioning political parties and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.