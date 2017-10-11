11 October 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Heavy Downpour Disperses Voters

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ethel A. Tweh

A heavy downpour of rain drove voters away on Tuesday night, 10 October in Montserrado District #11, as centers remained opened as late as 6:30 pm to compensate hundreds of voters who were still in line patiently waiting to cast their votes.

But while some voters fled the rain, there were others that remain in queue in the rain to ensure that they cast their ballots, saying they must vote even if the rain fell heavier.

Meanwhile, the Grace Baptist Polling center in District #11 was seen as one of the peaceful polling stations in the district, with voters seen orderly casting their votes and going about their businesses.

At the E.J Goodridge polling center in District #11 baby mothers, pregnant women and old people were given preference to cast their ballots.

At District #12 polling center Euphemia K. Abdullai where more baby mothers were seen, it appeared that the baby mothers were tired of standing in the sun with their young babies.

Voters were complaining that the National Elections Commission (NEC) workers at that polling center were slow and the line is static.

Voters at District #12 Emmanuel Community polling center were complaining in queue over the slowness of NEC polling staffs.

Liberia

U.S. 'Applauds' Citizens For Exercising Right to Vote

As a longstanding friend, the United States applauds the people of Liberia for exercising their democratic right to vote… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.