Liberia: Heavy Downpour Disperses Voters

A heavy downpour of rain drove voters away on Tuesday night, 10 October in Montserrado District #11, as centers remained opened as late as 6:30 pm to compensate hundreds of voters who were still in line patiently waiting to cast their votes.

But while some voters fled the rain, there were others that remain in queue in the rain to ensure that they cast their ballots, saying they must vote even if the rain fell heavier.

Meanwhile, the Grace Baptist Polling center in District #11 was seen as one of the peaceful polling stations in the district, with voters seen orderly casting their votes and going about their businesses.

At the E.J Goodridge polling center in District #11 baby mothers, pregnant women and old people were given preference to cast their ballots.

At District #12 polling center Euphemia K. Abdullai where more baby mothers were seen, it appeared that the baby mothers were tired of standing in the sun with their young babies.

Voters were complaining that the National Elections Commission (NEC) workers at that polling center were slow and the line is static.

Voters at District #12 Emmanuel Community polling center were complaining in queue over the slowness of NEC polling staffs.