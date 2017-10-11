Liberia: Ellen Cautions Supreme Court

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has sounded a final caution to political leaders and Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia to make the country proud stay united in the dispensation of justice and be an institution that is beyond reproach.

"Our democracy can only be sustained through you, each and every one of you in the room ... and our development can only be sustained through democracy," President Sirleaf said Monday, 9 October at the opening of the Supreme Court on the eve of elections.

President Sirleaf's caution to the justices came Monday, the eve of Liberia's historic elections that could usher in an elected president that will take over from another elected president this January for the first time after more than 70 years.

She urges Justices at the Supreme Court to be independent in doing the people's business only, while bidding them farewell as President at ceremonies marking the nation's highest court's opening.

Earlier, Chief Justice Francis S. korkpor, Sr., promised that the Judiciary will remain focused and fair in taking judicial actions and decisions, while also abstaining from all political alignments during these elections in order to remain above reproach, uphold independence and neutrality

He said they have heard the many criticisms particularly arising from the Court's recent pre - election cases, arguing that it is understandable that during elections time, the country is divided.

Chief Justice Korkpor recalls that in the face of competing priorities encountered by President Sirleaf when she took over in 2006, she saw the need to empower the Judiciary to enable it to perform its role.

He acknowledges that President Sirleaf kept the promise by empowering and building the capacity of the Judiciary, resulting to improved conditions including the building of more court houses across the country, relatively better salaries and remuneration and training of workers by government and development partners, among others.

Chief Justice Korkpor says with great credit to President Sirleaf, tremendous progress has made in many areas. He notes that it has been great working with President Sirleaf, and thanked her for her leadership and support to the Judiciary.