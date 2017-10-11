11 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Army Takes All Necessary Measures to Ensure Security of Borders, Says Defense Minister

Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedki Sobhy said on Tuesday 10/10/2017 that the armed forces are keen to take all necessary procedures and measures to ensure the land and sea borders are completely secured.

Sobhy made these remarks while he was attending Raad 28 military drills in western Egypt.

The minister conveyed to the participants of the military drills President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's greetings on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of October war, which expressed appreciation and admiration of the role and sacrifices of the armed forces in protecting and preserving the security of the country.

In addition, the minister commended the efforts made by members of the armed forces stationed in western Egypt in safeguarding the Egyptian borders.

