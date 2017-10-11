Egypt: IMF Expects Egypt's Growth Rate to Increase By 5.3 Percent By End of 2019

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected Egypt's growth rate to increase by 5.3 percent and the inflation rate to decline by 13.5 percent by the end of 2019.

In its World Economic Outlook report issued on Tuesday 10/10/2017, the IMF anticipated an increase in Egypt's growth rate by 4.1 percent and a decrease in the inflation rate by 23.5 percent this year.

By 2022, Egypt's growth rate is expected to increase by 6 percent and the inflation rate to decrease by 7.1 percent, the fund predicted.

The IMF report was issued on the sidelines of the meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which kicked off in Washington earlier in the day and will endon Sunday.

Representing Egypt at the meetings are Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Tareq Amer, Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr and Finance Minister Amr el Garhy.