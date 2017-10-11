11 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Chairs Meeting to Review Preparations for World Youth Forum

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail chaired a meeting on Tuesday 10/10/2017 to follow up preparations for the World Youth Forum, due to be held on November 4-10 in Sharm El Sheikh.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of youth and sports, tourism, local development and planning in addition to the South Sinai governor.

The meeting touched on the ongoing preparations in Sharm El Sheikh, with the premier directing all parties concerned and participating in the event to provide all capabilities that would help achieve the forum's target, to let the Egyptian youth communicate with their peers across the world.

This communication can contribute to delivering a message of peace, development and love to the whole world from Egypt's land.

Ismail also underscored the importance of exchanging expertise in order to maintain principles and values that aim to empower the youth and provide them with more opportunities to innovate and be creative in various fields.

The World Youth Forum will tackle a number of world issues with the aim of benefiting from youth experience in different domains in recognition of their key role that is not less important than that of the state in achieving development.

Figuring high at the event are also youth global issues, sustainable development, technology and entrepreneurship, civilization and culture, means of creating future leaders as well as a simulation of the UN Security Council.

