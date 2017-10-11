Egypt: Khattab Gets 12 Votes in 2nd Round of Unesco Election

Egypt's candidate for the UNESCO director-general post Moshira Khattab has secured 12 votes in the second round of election, which was held on Tuesday 10/10/2017 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

Khattab came third in the ballot after Qatar's Hamad al Kawari and France's Audrey Azoulay, who won 20 and 13 votes respectively.

To win the post of the UNESCO director general, a candidate should get an absolute majority of 30 votes of the 58-member board in any of the four rounds of the vote that kicked off on Monday and will run until October 12.

A fifth round will be held in case no candidate gets the absolute majority, but it is not required to get 30 votes this time.