Egypt: Foreign Ministry Says Efforts Intensified to Support Khattab in Unesco Election

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has been holding talks with foreign ministers of UNESCO Executive Board state members over the last 24 hours to support Egypt's candidate for the post of UNESCO chief, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the foreign ministry stressed that the Egyptian delegation tasked with supporting Moshira Khattab will continue contacts and communications to garner the needed support.

Khattab has secured 12 votes in the second round of election, which was held Tuesday at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

Khattab came third in the ballot after Qatar's Hamad al Kawari and France's Audrey Azoulay, who won 20 and 13 votes respectively.

To win the post of the UNESCO director general, a candidate should get an absolute majority of 30 votes of the 58-member board in any of the four rounds of the vote that kicked off on Monday and will run until October 12.

A fifth round will be held in case no candidate gets the absolute majority, but it is not required to get 30 votes this time.