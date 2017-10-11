Egypt: Sisi, German Min. Discuss Bilateral Relations

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Tuesday 10/10/2017 Germany's Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Gerd Müller, currently visiting Cairo.

The meeting was attended by Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr and German Ambassador to Egypt Julius Georg Luy.

According to presidential spokesman Alaa Yousef, the president lauded strong relations between Egypt and Germany and called for boosting such relations at the developmental and economic levels.

He also expressed hope that the joint Egyptian-Germany committee meetings, to kick off later in the day, would push forward cooperation between the two countries in the coming period.

The president stressed the importance of making use of Germany's expertise in the fields of education and vocational and technical training, and praised the G20 plan launched by Germany to fight poverty in Africa.

Müller, for his part, congratulated Sisi on Egypt's qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and praised the role played by Cairo in the Middle East region.

He expressed his keenness on intensifying cooperation with Egypt in a manner that helps the latter make use of the development programs launched by the European Union and Germany.

Müller stressed the importance of linking the educational process to development plans, noting that he visited several power plants established by the German Siemens AG in Egypt.