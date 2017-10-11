Egypt: World Youth Forum to Address Terrorism, Sustainable Development, Peace-Keeping

Under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the World Youth Forum will be held in Sharm El Sheikh on November 4-10.

The agenda of the forum will include youth global issues, sustainable development, technology and entrepreneurship, civilization and culture as well as means of creating future leaders.

The event will also witness a simulation of the UN Security Council, with more than 60 young people from around the world participating.

The opening session is scheduled to be held on November 5.

On the forum's first day; November 6, sessions will address a number of issues, including differences among cultures and civilizations, discussion of the AU Theme of the Year: Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth as well as a youth vision to achieving sustainable development at a global level

The sessions will also involve international experiences in implementing strategies of sustainable development, a panel discussion on the adverse impacts of irregular migration on youth around the world, reviewing means of cooperation in the field of irregular migration in the Mediterranean region in addition to reviewing the Egyptian experience in building the future.

The sessions will also answer questions on how literature and arts can mend what conflicts and wars destroy as well as on how the world creates its leaders.

On November 7, the sessions will cover challenges and issues facing world youth, entrepreneurship and innovation, the Egyptian experience in hosting refugees as well as innovative youth experiences in entrepreneurship.

The sessions are set to take up capitalizing on the potentials of youth to achieve development, dialogue among generations, the cultural dimension of globalization and its impact on youth's cultural identity in addition to humanitarian issues and world peace.

Sessions on the second day will also tackle promoting youth participation in decision-making and inspiring experiences from the youth around the world.

On November 8, the sessions will address the role of civil society organizations in achieving sustainable development goals, the future of global climate change, the impact of technology on education as well as women's role in decision-making circles.

The sessions will touch on means to enhance women's political, social and economic participation, youth and the age of technology, rebuilding state institutions in conflict zones, youth contribution to building and keeping peace in conflict and post-conflict zones in addition to the youth social responsibility and volunteering.

Sessions on the third day will also highlight the role of cinema in combating extremism, the cultural identity as a tool to combat violence and religious extremism, the impact of war and conflict in eroding the identity of the youth as well as leadership in the age of technology.

The fourth and last day, November 9, will witness the forum's closing session and voting on the draft resolution.

The foreign delegations participating in the event will leave Sharm El Sheikh onNovember 10.

