11 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Instructs Government to Continue Implementing Economic Reform Plan

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi instructed on Tuesday 10/10 /2017 the government to continue implementing the economic and social reform plans aimed at reducing deficit and debt rates in the state budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Sisi issued these instructions in a meeting with Prime Minister Sherif Ismail and a number of cabinet members, Spokesman for the Presidency Alaa Youssef said.

The president also callled on the government to work on increasing growth rates and revenues from different resources, as well as rationalizing expenditure and continuing to develop social insurance programs, Youssef added.

