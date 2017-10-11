Gambia: Witness Testifies in Shop-Breaking Case

Aji Kumba Ndure, a housewife residing in Brusubi Phase Two, yesterday testified before magistrate Omar Jabang of the Brusubi Magistrates' Court in a shop-breaking case involving accused Kemo Sanneh.

The accused is charged with two counts of shop-breaking and stealing, contrary to the laws of The Gambia.

The prosecution alleged that Kemo Sanneh, on 5 June 2017 at Bijilo, broke and entered into the shop of one Nene John and stole the following items: one Samsung galaxy S5, valued at D9, 000; one I-phone 4s, valued at D8, 000; one Samsung galaxy Js, valued at D5, 000; one Samsung galaxy mini, valued at D3, 000; one LG mobile phone, valued at D5, 000 and D8, 000 cash, totalingD38, 000.

In her testimony, Aji Kumba Ndure recalled that sometime in June 2017, she visited Brusubi Police Station where she saw the accused, who was then under police custody.

The witness explained that she met one Ousman Jallow, a police officer, who told her that the accused was not ready to confess and she decided to have a face-to-face discussion with the accused, who confessed to her that he had given one I-phone and a Samsung galaxy phone to one Ida at the Brusubi Turntable.

Hearing continues on 18 October 2017.