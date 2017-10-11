Gambia: Farm Watchman Found Dead in Nemakunku

One Sulayman Conteh, a watchman/security for Radvile Farm Company, has been found dead in the reservoir of the company's garden in Nemakunku village, Kombo North.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was found lying in the reservoir, where water is stored for irrigation, on Monday morning, but the circumstances leading to his death was still unknown.

It was the operator of the Radvile Farm who found the deceased in the reservoir and reported the matter to the supervisor of the farm, who then advised that the matter should be reported to the police.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police, with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services, removed the lifeless body and later took it to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

The operations and finance manager of Radvile Farm, Sulayman Mboge, confirmed that the deceased was working at Radville garden in Nemakunku as a security/watchman and was on duty on "the day of the ugly incident."

The deceased had been working with Radville Farm first as a causal daily worker, and then as a security/watchman posted at Nemakunku Radville Farm garden for 15 years.

Mr Mboge said they have submitted the deceased's identification documents to the police to prove that he was a Gambian and an employee of Radville Farm.

When contacted for comment, the spokesman of the Gambia Police Force could not be reached at the time of going to press.