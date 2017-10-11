Gambia: Imam Testifies in Assault Case

Imam Ismaila Sowe of Sinchu-Wurry village yesterday testified before magistrate Omar Jabang of the Brusubi Magistrates' Court in an assault case involving one Mustapha Sanneh.

The accused is charged with assault, causing actual bodily harm. The prosecution alleged that the accused, Mustapha Sanneh, on 4 September 2017, at Sinchu-Wurry village, while in possession of a cutlass slashed one Sheikh Camara on his head and hand, and thereby caused him injuries.

In his evidence, Imam Ismaila Sowe recalled that on 5 September 2017, at about 10:00 am he saw the accused and the complainant quarrelling over a land.

The witness said he advised them to settle the matter amicably and then left. But he said when he returned at about 2:00pm, he found the complainant bleeding from his head, which he had tied with a scarf.

The witness said when he enquired from the complainant about what had happened to him, the latter said it was the accused that slashed his head and hand with a cutlass.

The witness at this juncture was shown a blood stained blue shirt and scarf, which he identified before the court.

Hearing continues on 18 October 2017.