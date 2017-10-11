Gambia: Muhammed Bazzi Made 'False' Claim At Janneh Commission - Ministry

The claim of Muhammed Bazzi at the Commission of Inquiry that he is the honorary consul general of The Gambia to Lebanon is rather not correct, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that the President of the Republic of The Gambia, H.E Adama Barrow, on April 10, 2017 rescinded the appointment of Mr Muhammed Bazzi," the ministry said in a statement issued yesterday.

Effective 10 April, Bazzi's appointment was rescinded and one Khalid A. Hammoud has been appointed by the Gambian leader as the honorary consul general of The Gambia to Lebanon.

At the Commission of Inquiry's sitting of 27 September, multimillionaire businessman Bazzi told the commission that, he at the time, has a Gambian diplomatic passport as he was The Gambia's honorary consul to his country of origin, Lebanon.

Bazzi is said to be the known main foreign business partner and financier of former President Yahya Jammeh. His chain of companies in The Gambia includes Global Trading, Euro Africa Group, GAMICO, GamPetroleum and Gambia Electrical Group. His businesses in the country are mainly involved in importation of fuel, sand mining and flour milling, among others.