11 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Seven Senior Army Officers Discharged

By Mustapha Jallow

Seven senior officers, mainly majors and captains, of the Gambia Army Forces have been discharged with immediate effect, The Point has gathered.

The discharge letters were issued by the country's Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Masanneh Kinteh.

One of the letters seen by this reporter reads: "By the powers vested upon the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces under Section 12(c) of the Gambia Armed Forces Act ... which power had been delegated to me, I, Lieutenant General Masanneh Nyuku Kinteh, Chief of Defence Staff, hereby discharge you from the Gambia Armed Forces with immediate effect from today, 06 October 2017.

"In view of the aforementioned, you are required to hand over all military items and government supplies to the Gambia Armed Forces Ordnance immediately. Please be further informed that all benefits due to you shall be paid in full after setting all your liabilities with the Gambia Armed Forces."

The discharged officers are: Major Karamba Jammeh who was stationed at Yundum Barracks supply and transport units; Major Kebba Gibba, a military intelligence officer attached to the airport and residing at New Yundum; Captain Abdou Badjie, an officer commanding military intelligence at Fajara Barracks; Major Lamin Manneh, alias Gilbert, posted at Yundum Barracks transport garage unit; Major Gibril Jammeh, alias Sgt-G, was posted at Yundum Barracks and in charge of former president's Farato farm; Captain Sulayman Jammeh, alias 'Gillanko', a company commander at Basse Battalion; and Major Alieu Sowe residing in Kanilai village and managing the farms of former President.

When contacted for further comment on the issue, the army spokesman was unreachable on phone at the time of going to press.

