Ghana: Government Is Committed to Curbing Threat of Illegal Mining Activities--Hon.amewu

press release

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, has given the assurance that government was implementing certain initiatives to minimize, if not completely stem, the menace of illegal mining(galamsey), mindful of its threat to security and society.

Mr Amewu, who was answering a question in Parliament, yesterday, on how many galamsey sites across the country had so far been closed down and their regional locations, disclosed that about 90% of heavy duty earth-moving machinery at galamsey sites had been evacuated, while more than 3000 floating platforms had been destroyed and over 347 persons involved in illegal mining arrested and put before court.

"It is in appreciation of this that we put a 6-month moratorium on all small-scale mining activities. This is to enable us streamline their activities and put in place a holistic framework to manage it. Within this framework, we expect that record-keeping and statistics will enable us more accurately estimate the numbers," he explained.

He said a Multilateral Mining Integrated Programme (MMIP), aimed at sanitizing the small-scale landscape, had been established by the Ministry which would be implemented for five years at a total cost of US$200 million.

The MMIP, he explained, combined a Legislation Enforcement, Civil Integrated and Technological Approach (LECITA) as a sustainable and structured, but regimented conjoint concept which would encompass multi stakeholders in dealing with the galamsey menace.

Furthermore, he said, a complete restructuring of the Minerals Commission was taking place to ensure sustainability in the management of the mineral resources of the country.

Source: ISD (Eva Frempon-Ntiamoah)