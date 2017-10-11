Sierra Leone: Bollore Eases Water Crisis At Seaside Community

The issue of water and sanitation is something residents of the Seaside Community in the east of Freetown have been grappling with for years, with little or nothing done by the government, non-governmental organizations and individuals to salvage the situation.

They only rely on unprotected sources of water for their domestic work.

The provision of seven (7) Milla water tanks by Bollore Africa Logistics was received with huge applause by residents, who saw the donation as a timely intervention. They commended the French company for coming to their aid to ensure that they are free from contacting water borne diseases like cholera.

To ensure the safety of the water in the tanks, the company last Friday October 6, 2017 provided chemicals to chlorinate it for use by the community.

According to the General Manager of Bollore, Bertrand Kerguelen, their intervention was to protect the community residents from contacting waterborne diseases.

"Our intervention is to prevent the outbreak of cholera and other diseases in the community. We care about the people in this community. It is left with them to always chlorinate the water in the tanks," he said.

Community Chairman, Lamin Koroma said: "Things are happening now that we have never seen before in this community. We appreciate Bollore for their support to us."

He claimed that the Seaside Community have been starving in terms of development for the past 50 years, while commending Bollore for their support as the community is now seeing changes in the areas of water and sanitation, employment and education.

"We are seeing our community now as a new one as a result of the tremendous support we are getting from Bollore. We want them to continue doing more for us," he said.