Sierra Leone: Dr. Sam Sesay Vows to Prioritise Agriculture

Former Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security, Dr. Joseph Sam Sesay, has vowed to put agriculture at the centre of development in Sierra Leone if given the opportunity to serve as flag-bearer of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) party and elected President of Sierra Leone.

Dr. Sesay is among over twenty candidates that have officially tendered their letter of application for the position of flag-bearer aspirant of the ruling APC party ahead of the March 7, 2018 presidential election.

According to him, the economy of Sierra Leone is driven by the power of the agricultural sector and need someone with vision and great experience in the agricultural sector to make it successful, adding that he is the right person to achieve such aspiration.

He acknowledged that majority of Sierra Leoneans are poor and the bulk of poor people in the country are farmers, thus stating that if he is given the opportunity to serve as President of Sierra Leone he would transform the lives of poor people and farmers in the country.

The APC flag-bearer aspirant revealed that when he was Minister of Agriculture he built 394 district offices for councilors, 70 banks to help traders and farmers in the county.

Dr. Sesay referred to himself as a grassroots member of the party, which he joined in 1976, adding that he is one of the oldest surviving members of the party.

He contended that some of those vying to become flag-bearer of the party have flouted tradition by publicly campaigning.

"People are going around campaigning when they have not been announced as flag-bearer of the party. These people are operating against the tradition of the party and it is not done," he said.

He further stated President Ernest Bai Koroma has worked very hard and has also set a high bar can only be equaled by an individual with a similar vision like him.

While receiving Dr. Sesay's letter of intention, National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Dondodo Bangura, said the APC party has already won the March 7 elections because of President Koroma has left strong legacies and foundation for his successors.

He said that APC is ready to be in power for the next five years and prayed that the president and the membership of the party elect the right individual to replace him.

Alhaji Dondodo declared Dr. Sam Sesay as qualified to apply for the flag-bearer position because it is his right as member of the party who has worked assiduously towards the development of the country and the party.