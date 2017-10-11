Sierra Leone: Dahlia Ladies Brings Hope to Blind School

Ladies of Dahlia Past Members Foundation, over the weekend presented food and non-food items to the Milton Margai School for the Blind at Wilkinson Road in Freetown.

The donation comes as a result of a plea made by the school's Headmaster, Salieu Turay, for support from stakeholders and organizations to keep the school running.

Since the reopening of schools in September 2017, the school has been finding it difficult to accommodate students because most of the basic needs that would keep the school going are not available.

Mr. Turay lauded the foundation for coming to their aid by providing the support they were in dire need of.

"Today is one of my happiest moments. I am happy that we can now start school this week because most of our needs have been made available by Dahlia Ladies," he said and added that the President of the foundation; Annie Lansana, has been a longtime friend of the school as she used to pay a visit during his days in the school.

Earlier presenting the items, President of the Foundation, Annie Lansana, stated that the group was formed by Dahlia past members from Fourah Bay College, university of Sierra Leone, to help vulnerable people.

She said they decided to provide their own little support after listening to the Headmaster's plea over Radio Democracy (98.1).

Madam Lansana urged the school pupils to always listen to their teachers and pay great attention to their academic work in order for them achieve great success in life.

"We were moved to come and support you because of your headmaster's plea on radio. We are here today to present to you food and non-food items," she said.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, a JSS 2 pupil of the Methodist Girls High School said they were happy when they received the news that a group will be donating food and non-food items to them.

"We were so excited. Let me commend you for your prompt assistance. But I am must say that we still have challenges," she said and added that some of their colleagues mock them because of their blindness.

She appealed to stakeholders and organizations to continue to assist them in getting some of the stationeries they use in their academic pursuit.

The items donated include, rice, garri, toothpaste, milk, sardine, sugar, onions, palmoil, washing and laundry soap and cooking oil.