11 October 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Dahlia Ladies Brings Hope to Blind School

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Reg A Pratt

Ladies of Dahlia Past Members Foundation, over the weekend presented food and non-food items to the Milton Margai School for the Blind at Wilkinson Road in Freetown.

The donation comes as a result of a plea made by the school's Headmaster, Salieu Turay, for support from stakeholders and organizations to keep the school running.

Since the reopening of schools in September 2017, the school has been finding it difficult to accommodate students because most of the basic needs that would keep the school going are not available.

Mr. Turay lauded the foundation for coming to their aid by providing the support they were in dire need of.

"Today is one of my happiest moments. I am happy that we can now start school this week because most of our needs have been made available by Dahlia Ladies," he said and added that the President of the foundation; Annie Lansana, has been a longtime friend of the school as she used to pay a visit during his days in the school.

Earlier presenting the items, President of the Foundation, Annie Lansana, stated that the group was formed by Dahlia past members from Fourah Bay College, university of Sierra Leone, to help vulnerable people.

She said they decided to provide their own little support after listening to the Headmaster's plea over Radio Democracy (98.1).

Madam Lansana urged the school pupils to always listen to their teachers and pay great attention to their academic work in order for them achieve great success in life.

"We were moved to come and support you because of your headmaster's plea on radio. We are here today to present to you food and non-food items," she said.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, a JSS 2 pupil of the Methodist Girls High School said they were happy when they received the news that a group will be donating food and non-food items to them.

"We were so excited. Let me commend you for your prompt assistance. But I am must say that we still have challenges," she said and added that some of their colleagues mock them because of their blindness.

She appealed to stakeholders and organizations to continue to assist them in getting some of the stationeries they use in their academic pursuit.

The items donated include, rice, garri, toothpaste, milk, sardine, sugar, onions, palmoil, washing and laundry soap and cooking oil.

Sierra Leone

Health and Research Initiative Joins Campaign for Immunization

African organizations in over ten countries kick off '33 days to Power Up Immunization'. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.