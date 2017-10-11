Sierra Leone: Bio to Launch His 2018 Presidential Bid Today

One of the leading flag-bearer aspirants for the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, will today declare his intension to become flag-bearer at the party's headquarters in Freetown, with thousands of members and supporters across the country expected to converge in the capital city Freetown ahead of the national delegates' conference scheduled for 14 and 15 October 2017.

Bio is contesting alongside former SLPP Chairman and Leader, John Oponjo Benjamin, Dr. Jonathan Tengbeh, Alhaji Bon Worie, Dr. Alie Kabbah.

Today's declaration, according to a public notice put out by his Coordinating Team, will start by 2p.m. and supporters are expected to assemble at Bus Stop, Brookfields, and march along the main streets of Freetown to the House of Parliament, where Bio is expected to interact with lawmakers before proceeding to the SLPP headquarters for his official declaration.

On the eve of the declaration, one of the contenders for the position of flag- bearer, Lawyer Alpha Timbo, backed out of the race and threw his support for Mr. Bio.

This is the third time the erstwhile army general and military Head of State is vying to lead the SLPP in a presidential poll. He contested and came third in 2005. In 2011, he won the flag-bearer elections, beating 18 other candidates, but lost to President Koroma in 2012.

Political analysts say it's a foregone conclusion that he will secure the mandate to be the standard bearer of the SLPP in the March 7, 2018.