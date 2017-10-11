Sierra Leone: Bethel World Outreach Ministries Celebrate 25yrs of Delivering God's Word

Bethel World Outreach Ministries International- Sierra Lone chapter on Sunday October 8, 2017 celebrated its 25 year of delivering God's word to the people.

A message from Bishop Julius Laggah reads: "25years ago, Bethel Sierra Leone started little not knowing what God had in store for us. Over the years, through all the challenges that we encountered, God proved beyond all doubt that He was faithful and has never left us."

He stated that they survived all the hurdles as they continue to depend on God and appreciated all those that stood by them during these 25years and tirelessly supported the growth of the ministry.

"God will never forget your labour of love. Thanks to Bishop Musa and Lady Farmah Korfeh for their obedience to the calling of pioneering the work in Sierra Leone," he said.

Bishop Laggah commended the presiding Bishop of the global ministry, Dr. Darlingston Johnson for his financial support in pioneering missionaries at the time and his continued encouragement to him personally as he lead the work in Sierra Leone.

The man of God maintained that since the establishment of the church, they have been able to establish over sixty branches across the country, over five thousand membership, as well as many primary and secondary schools.

He disclosed plans to construct a structure that will accommodate over fifty thousand members.

Message from the Presiding Bishop, Darlingston & First Lady G. Johnson also reads: "We rejoice in this silver jubilee, a mark of twenty -five years of excellent service throughout the country. We believe the lord has been perfecting your leadership and commitment. We know that the yeas have been challenging and rewarding, yet through every obstacle, you have stood in faith and unity with your hands firmly to the plow; not looking back. Now it is time to rejoice."

He commended Bishop Laggah- 2nd Diocesan Bishop of Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria and General Sectary Bethel World Ministries and Lady Olayinka Laggah for their hard work and dedication.

He expressed hope that their love for the lord and commitment to care for the people has made a difference, while urging them to continue to serve the lord Jesus Christ without wavering.

Assistant Bishop of the 6th Diocese, Bishop Farmah Korfeh said celebrating 25years speaks volume and demonstrate God's amazing grace and faithfulness since there is nothing that anyone can accomplish without Him.

"We continue to labour simply because of God's faithfulness. As God has begun this good work, He will not only perform it but will ensure its outcome for the glory of His name. My wife and I take this precious moment that the lord has given us to congratulate Bishop and First lady Julius Laggah for their leadership and commitment to Jesus Christ. We also congratulate the Bethel family for 25years of doing ministry to the nation," he said.

Bishop Korfeh said they are celebrating God's faithfulness and therefore, prayed that the good Jesus Christ makes it possible for the community of believers to remain in harmony with the heavenly vision.