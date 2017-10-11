Sierra Leone: St. Edward's School Wins Wild Life Quiz Competition

St. Edward's Secondary School has emerged as the proud winner of the World Wild Life quiz competition organized by Conservation Society of Sierra Leone in commemoration of the World Wildlife week 2017.

Hosted on the theme: "Listen to young voices, let's protect Sierra Leone wildlife" at Collegiate Secondary School in Freetown in partnership with Bird life International, Royal Society for protecting Birds and the government, the competition was seen as a means of teaching pupils about the importance of wildlife and the environment.

Competitors were drawn from St. Edward's School, St. Joseph Convent, Methodist Girls High School, Freetown Secondary School for Girls and W. A. M Collegiate School.

One of the competitors from Methodist Girls High School, Hannah Kpaka said she was happy to be part of competition because it was very educative as she was able to learn about wildlife and the environment.

She encouraged members of the public to protect wildlife and the environment in order to avert environmental disasters.

A teacher from Collegiate W.A.M School, Ibrahim Suma, said the World Wildlife celebration and the quiz competition was a means to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife and environmental issues.

He said the competition would help pupils to understand the concept about wildlife, thereby becoming Ambassadors to their colleagues.

Suma pleaded with the pupils to propagate the importance of wildlife in the school and communities.

Environmental Education Officer at Conservation Society, Mariama Kargbo, said the aim of the quiz competition was to educate pupils about the important of wildlife and the environment.

She said human activities have been one of the factors that have affected wildlife and the environment, adding that the celebration would serve as a way in educating the general public about the effect of human activities on wildlife and the environment.