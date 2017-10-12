11 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Caught With R10m in Cash At Cape Town International Airport

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
(file photo)

A man is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday after he was arrested for being in possession of R10m in foreign currency, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said the 38-year-old was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday afternoon after he was found with two suitcases filled with cash valued at millions of rands.

The suspect was allegedly on his way from Pietermaritzburg and was en route to the United Arab Emirates via Cape Town.

"Customs officials impounded just over R10m worth of currency and the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crimes Unit members were summoned to the scene for further investigations," said Ramovha.

The man was expected to appear in court on charges of contravening section 15 of the Customs and Excise Act 91/1994 (failure to declare), he said.

Acting provincial head of the Hawks Brigadier Neil Oliver said: "Obviously, our probe in this will be to determine the trail and origin of the money. We cannot rule out unearthing illicit activities as we go along."

Source: News24

