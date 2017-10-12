Three people including two sibling appeared before Kisutu resident Magistrate Court for allegedly murdering an elephant conservationist, Wayne Lotter.

Those, who were arraigned yesterday, are Khalid Mwinyi, (aka Banyata (35), a banker and his sister, Rahma Mwinyi (aka Baby (37), a businesswoman. They were charged together with a cleaner, Mohamed Maganga (61).

They weren't allowed enter pleas because the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the charges.

Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri, sent back the trio to the remand prison until October 30, when the case will come up for second mentioning.

Earlier on the prosecution, led by State Attorney Adolf Mkini, told the court that investigations into the matter wasn't completed.

The accused allegedly committed the offence on August 16, this year, at the junction of Chole and Haile Selasie Road in Kinondoni District.

How anti-poaching hero was shot dead

The 51-year-old Lotter was shot when he was being driven from the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International Airport to his hotel when his taxi was blocked by another vehicle.

Two men, one armed with a gun allegedly opened his car door and shot him.

