Rwanda: Bail Hearing for Rwigara Family Members Pushed for Third Time

Photo: Cyril Ndegeya/The East African

Members of the late Kigali tycoon Assinapol Rwigara’s family when they were taken in for questioning by Rwanda police on September 4, 2017 at their residence in Kiyovu.

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court on Wednesday adjourned, for the third time, the pre-trial hearing of Anne Rwigara, Diane Rwigara and their mother Adeline Rwigara to Friday.

When the trio appeared before the judge at the Nyamirambo based court, Adeline Rwigara requested to get another lawyer, saying that the lawyer whose services they have been using, Pierre-Célestin Buhuru, should be left to represent her two daughters.

Mrs Rwigara's request was granted by the judges.

On Monday, the same court had adjourned the hearing to Wednesday (yesterday) as defendants had presented an impediment arguing that they had not had enough time to confer with their lawyer.

Prosecution, however, said the family members were finding ways to delay the proceedings.

The presiding judge of the three-person bench, while granting the request, warned the defendants against unnecessary delays, saying that it was important the pre-trial hearing is held, urging the defendants to come ready for the bail hearing on Friday.

The trio faces charges related to inciting insurrection.

Diane Rwigara faces additional forgery-related charges, which were discovered by the National Electoral Commission during the evaluation of nominations for the recently concluded presidential election.

The mother, Adeline Rwigara also faces another separate charge of divisionism and discrimination.

The Rwigara's first appeared before court last week on Friday.