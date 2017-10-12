11 October 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Finally Diamond Is On Location With Rick Ross

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Diamond Platinumz/Instagram
Diamond Platinumz
By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam — He has the Midas touch, and everything he touches turns into Diamonds, from the look of things there is plenty to come.

In a month where he has been dragged into scandals of all sorts with chief on the list being his admission that he strayed with video queen Hamisa Mobeto, Diamond has got something cooking in Miami.

Fresh from winning the Afrimma Best Male artiste East Africa in Dallas Diamond headed straight to work.

Last night, one of his latest posts on Instagram the singer was on set with Maybach music's Rick Ross in what seemed to be recording session of his latest collabo with another American artiste after Marry You, a hit that he recorded with Ne-Yo.

"Diamond Platnumz x Rick Ross On set now somewhere in Miami #BlackBottleBoys and we never stop," read the post on Instagram accompanied with a shot clip.

The two who have recently been quoted to have adopted new name the black bottle boys are ambassadors of the French made champagne Belaire.

The singer who recently released a new single with Morgan Heritage, Hallelujah which has dominated charts across Africa and beyond has got his fans rubbing their hands with glee.

Tanzania

Mt Kilimanjaro Gets Award for Continent's Top Tourist Attraction

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, has scooped the 2017 'Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction' title in the recent… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.