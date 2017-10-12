Tanzania: Grand Reception As His Highness the Aga Khan Arrives in Dar

Photo: State House

President John Magufuli bids farewell to visiting Prince Karim Aga Khan with whom he held talks at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Dar es Salaam — The founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), His Highness the Aga Khan, arrived in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday for a two-day official visit.

The aircraft carrying him touched down at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) at 10am.

Cabinet ministers Hussein Mwinyi (Defence and National Service) and Joyce Ndalichako (Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training) were on hand to receive him.

A special song and the national anthem were played as His Highness the Aga Khan disembarked from his aircraft.

He then inspected a guard of honour mounted by members of the Field Force Unit (FFU) before viewing traditional dances.

Others who received His Highness the Aga Khan were Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, religious leaders and AKDN officials in the country.

The Aga Khan, who is the Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, is in the country on the second leg of his East African tour, and was expected to hold talks with President John Magufuli at State House in Dar es Salaam.

The visit coincides with the commemoration of the Aga Khan's Diamond Jubilee marking 60 years as the spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Muslim Community.

Jubilees in the Shia Ismaili Muslim tradition have served as opportunities to launch or advance social, cultural and economic development projects.

They include hospitals, schools, universities and financial institutions that serve people of all backgrounds and faiths.

The Aga Khan is the founder and chairman of AKDN, a global network dedicated to improving the quality of life of all.