11 October 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Grand Reception As His Highness the Aga Khan Arrives in Dar

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: State House
President John Magufuli bids farewell to visiting Prince Karim Aga Khan with whom he held talks at the State House in Dar es Salaam.
By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — The founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), His Highness the Aga Khan, arrived in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday for a two-day official visit.

The aircraft carrying him touched down at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) at 10am.

Cabinet ministers Hussein Mwinyi (Defence and National Service) and Joyce Ndalichako (Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training) were on hand to receive him.

A special song and the national anthem were played as His Highness the Aga Khan disembarked from his aircraft.

He then inspected a guard of honour mounted by members of the Field Force Unit (FFU) before viewing traditional dances.

Others who received His Highness the Aga Khan were Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, religious leaders and AKDN officials in the country.

The Aga Khan, who is the Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, is in the country on the second leg of his East African tour, and was expected to hold talks with President John Magufuli at State House in Dar es Salaam.

The visit coincides with the commemoration of the Aga Khan's Diamond Jubilee marking 60 years as the spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Muslim Community.

Jubilees in the Shia Ismaili Muslim tradition have served as opportunities to launch or advance social, cultural and economic development projects.

They include hospitals, schools, universities and financial institutions that serve people of all backgrounds and faiths.

The Aga Khan is the founder and chairman of AKDN, a global network dedicated to improving the quality of life of all.

More on This

Aga Khan's Lifeline for Farmers

For many years Athumani Mohamed Omolo, a smallholder farmer in Mtwara Rural District, couldn't produce enough to feed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.