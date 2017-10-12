12 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Orengo Has Renamed Uhuru Park, Raila Odinga Park

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Silas Apollo

Nasa leaders on Wednesday 'rebranded' Uhuru Park to Raila Odinga grounds in response to their agitations for reforms in the electoral commission.

Siaya senator James Orengo, in an address to the coalition supporters at the grounds, said they will rename the park to correspond to their weekly protests against the Independence electoral and boundaries Commission.

Mr Orengo, said it was unfortunate that the opposition was using the grounds to campaign against the Jubilee coalition and the IEBC while it bore a name resembling that of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Everywhere we go, Uhuru is being mentioned. So, from today as well as during our demonstrations, this park will be known as Raila Odinga park. And so on Friday, we will meet at Raila Odinga park," he said amidst applause from the crowd.

Kenya

Odinga Travels to UK for Democracy Forum

Nasa leader Raila Odinga left the country Wednesday night for the United Kingdom where he is expected to give an address… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.