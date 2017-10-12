Kenya: Why Orengo Has Renamed Uhuru Park, Raila Odinga Park

Nasa leaders on Wednesday 'rebranded' Uhuru Park to Raila Odinga grounds in response to their agitations for reforms in the electoral commission.

Siaya senator James Orengo, in an address to the coalition supporters at the grounds, said they will rename the park to correspond to their weekly protests against the Independence electoral and boundaries Commission.

Mr Orengo, said it was unfortunate that the opposition was using the grounds to campaign against the Jubilee coalition and the IEBC while it bore a name resembling that of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Everywhere we go, Uhuru is being mentioned. So, from today as well as during our demonstrations, this park will be known as Raila Odinga park. And so on Friday, we will meet at Raila Odinga park," he said amidst applause from the crowd.