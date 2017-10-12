11 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Aukot Ruling Means Odinga Must Be on Ballot - DP Ruto

Kajiado — Deputy President William Ruto has said NASA leader Raila Odinga sensed defeat and chickened out of the October 26 fresh presidential election.

He said recent defections from NASA to Jubilee instilled fear in the Opposition of a big loss.

Ruto said the court ruling that had included presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot in the fresh elections dismissed Mr Odinga's attempts to withdraw.

"He wanted to avoid a humiliating defeat but the court today has ruled that all candidates who participated in August 8 will be in the ballot," he said. "So he will not escape another defeat."

Ruto asked why Odinga was running away from repeat poll when he had claimed he had won and had the numbers.

"Mr Odinga you had claimed you had won. Don't run away. You have been given another chance to win," he chided the NASA leader.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta won the August 8 election and will triumph again on October 26 with or without Odinga on the ballot.

"It is evident President Kenyatta won the August 8 elections and he will win again in October 26 with a bigger margin," Ruto said.

"They have done their calculations and they know they cannot defeat Jubilee in the elections. All these high sounding words they are using are mere excuses," the Deputy President said.

The Deputy President spoke when he received former ODM Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye who decamped to Jubilee.

Also present were Governors Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado) and Samuel Tunai (Narok).

Ruto said it was only Kenyans who can decide through elections who are their leaders and not negotiations in boardrooms.

He said the NASA leadership wanted to cause chaos through demonstrations so as to negotiate a coalition government.

"We will not accept shortcuts to power. Whoever wants to lead Kenyans should subject himself to the people," he added.

Nkedianye said he had decided to join Jubilee because of its development record.

He said he will withdraw his petition against Lenku as well as support his administration deliver to the Kajiado People.

Ruto said Jubilee was uniting Kenyans both from the same tribes and their neighbours.

He said recent meetings that have witnessed several leaders from the Opposition join Jubilee was purely to bring all communities together as one nation.

Ruto said the government will assist pastoralists in the area currently facing drought.

Among the raft of issues is sinking of more dams and boreholes to assist the herders.

The government will also buy weak animals from the farmers and guide them restock when the weather improves.

