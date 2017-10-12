Kenya: Kipsang Seeks Redemption in New York Marathon

After dropping out of last month's Berlin Marathon, Kenya's former world record holder Wilson Kipsang has joined the elite athlete field for next month's New York Marathon, seeking to make amends.

Kipsang opted to run in New York after he pulled out of Berlin race at the 30-kilometre mark. The Iten-based athlete said he felt bad after drinking water before the 30km mark and had to discontinue the race.

"After taking water before the 30km mark, I felt bad in my stomach and I had to discontinue the race. There was no any other problem and that is why I decided to participate in the New York Marathon where I have been before and even won," said Kipsang.

The former world record holder also said that he immediately embarked on his training when he jetted back because he was in "top form."

"I came back home and went on with the same programme and I felt I need to compete because I felt I was in top form. Berlin was just like training for me it's only that I fell sick during the race," added Kipsang.

He said that he will be happy to go back to the New York Marathon where he knows the course and "if all goes well" break the course record.

"I have been to New York and I know the course very well. A course record might be possible but not a world record," said the athlete who is under Volare Sport management.

Kipsang broke the world record, then held by Patrick Makau, in 2013 after running two hours, three minutes and 23 seconds before Dennis Kimetto lowered the time to 2:02:57 a year later.