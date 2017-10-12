11 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Expect Daily Demos From Next Week, Warns Nasa

By Leonard Onyango

Anti-IEBC demos will take place daily starting next week, National Super Alliance (Nasa) announced on Wednesday.

Addressing hundreds of Nasa demonstrators in Nairobi, Siaya Senator James Orengo said the move is aimed at pushing for reforms within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission before the repeat presidential elections.

"Tutaendelea na maandamano Ijumaa na kuanzia wiki ijayo tutaandamana kila siku ili kuona Wakenya wanakuwa na uchaguzi bora sio bora Uchaguzi (After Friday's demos, we will be demonstrating every day from next week. Kenyans want a fair and transparent election not just an election)," he said.

Mr Orengo, who led the demonstrations in the company of Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho, MPs Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) among other Nasa leaders, said the demos will intensify across the country from next week.

"Maandamano ambayo tumefanya yalikuwa kionjo tu. Tsunami kamili inakuja, kama ni mbaya iwe mbaya. (The demonstrations we have conducted were just a start, the real demos are coming come what may be)" he said.

Mr Orengo insisted that there will be no election without Raila Odinga as a candidate.

