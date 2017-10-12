11 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC - Odinga Has Not Withdrawn From Presidential Race

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a clarification on the presidential candidates eligible for the October 26 fresh presidential election.

Shockingly, the commission said Nasa leader Raila Odinga is still a presidential candidate even after he submitted a notice to withdraw from the elections.

IEBC argued that Mr Odinga has yet to submit a dully filled statutory Form 24A to formally announce his withdrawal as outlined by the Elections (General) Regulations.

"The law allows a candidate to withdraw his/her candidature by delivering to the commission a dully filled Form 24A. This form us provided for by the Elections (General) Regulations."

"We note that Raila Odinga and his running mate sent a letter dated 10th Otctober 2017 indicating that they had decided to withdraw from the fresh presidential election. They however have not submitted the statutory Form 24A," the commission said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

