Kenya: Death Toll in Kisii Building Collapse Rises to 7

Nairobi — A total of seven bodies were recovered Wednesday evening as rescues continued to search through the rubbles of a collapsed three-storey building in Kisii.

According to the police 22 people had been rescued as the evening approached with more than ten of those said to be admitted in hospitals with varied injuries sustained from the incident.

The police also stated that search and rescue efforts will still continue to ensure anyone trapped in the building is rescued.

Earlier on Wednesday, sources indicated that the contractors of the ill-fated building were inside when it collapsed.

It is not clear how many construction workers are confined in the collapsed building.