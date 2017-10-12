11 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Death Toll in Kisii Building Collapse Rises to 7

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — A total of seven bodies were recovered Wednesday evening as rescues continued to search through the rubbles of a collapsed three-storey building in Kisii.

According to the police 22 people had been rescued as the evening approached with more than ten of those said to be admitted in hospitals with varied injuries sustained from the incident.

The police also stated that search and rescue efforts will still continue to ensure anyone trapped in the building is rescued.

Earlier on Wednesday, sources indicated that the contractors of the ill-fated building were inside when it collapsed.

It is not clear how many construction workers are confined in the collapsed building.

Kenya

Odinga Travels to UK for Democracy Forum

Nasa leader Raila Odinga left the country Wednesday night for the United Kingdom where he is expected to give an address… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.