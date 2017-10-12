11 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya/Uganda: Kassumba Shines in Sofapaka Monthly Awards

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Ugandan marksman Umar Kassumba bagged two accolades at the monthly Sofapaka FC awards, being named the club's best player in September as well as landing another gong for scoring the club's most goals last month.

With the two awards, Kassumba who scored five of seven Batoto ba Mungu goals last month walked home with Sh60,000 and was awarded on Wednesday at the club's training base in Eastleigh.

The forward who joined Sofapaka in June from Ugandan top tier side SC Villa has already bagged 11 goals this season, tying with Ulinzi Stars' Stephen Waruru on top of the Kenyan Premier league scorers' log.

He says the motivation of the club recognition will spur him to the golden boot.

"Were it not for hard work and discipline, I don't think I would have made it. I want to assure you that I'm not done yet in scoring at the Kenyan league and my target is to bag the Golden Boot Award," Kassumba said after placing his hands on the two awards.

Upcoming midfielder Mohammed Kilume tied up with another June recruit, defender Rodgers Aloro for the best player runner-up accolade, but Kilume edged out Aloro after more assessment by the technical bench.

His performances during matches against Chemelil Sugar, Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks, Kakamega Homeboyz and Gor Mahia put him an inch ahead of the Ugandan free-kick specialist.

Kilume was also awarded with the Ksh20,000 on the strength of being relatively younger than Aloro ostensibly to give him motivation.

"Kilume is younger as compared to Aloro who won the award in August and it was only fair that he be given the honors to boost his confidence. There are absolutely no hard feelings in this development," said Sofapaka head coach Sam Ssimbwa while giving out the awards.

The tactician has at the same time urged his charges to work harder to ensure the awards for this month become more competitive and in the long run ensure the team improves as a whole.

"Players have to be dedicated and above all show me that they have what it takes to play for a team of Sofapaka's calibre since this is the only avenue to the awards. Such attributes require hard work and this is what I have been trying to instil in the team all along," said Ssimbwa .

Awards at a glance-

Top scorer-Umaru Kasumba (Sh 30,000)

Best player-Umaru Kasumba (Sh 30,000)

Runner-up best player-Mohammed Kilume (Sh,000).

