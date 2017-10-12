12 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Fufa Consider CHAN Team for Congo Job

By Andrew Mwanguhya

Kampala — Word from Egypt is that the Pharaohs will take their under 23 team to Ghana for their final Group E World Cup match on November 6 after completing the Russian job on Sunday with a game to spare.

On the same day, Uganda will hope to register their first away victory in Congo as the Cranes also bid to end their 2018 World Cup campaign on a high, a foiled global dream following a goalless draw with Ghana and Egypt's 2-1 win over Congo notwithstanding.

Should coach Moses Basena's men pick maximum points in Brazzaville, they will not only finish above three-time World Cup finalists, Ghana; they will also have set a perfect tone to January's Africa Nations Championships (Chan) and Cecafa, if the latter sees the light of day.

Chan is a Caf tournament that involves only domestic-based players.

Now, with the finals just a couple of months away, the logical decision for Fufa would be the Egypt way; take a team that would immediately help the country ahead of a major event.

Fortunately, it looks like Mengo is pondering the idea. "It is what we are considering," said a top source from the local federation, who preferred not to be named because the idea is not yet rubber stamped.

Out of contention

"We are out of the World Cup qualification and the best we can do now is take a Chan team so that it gets cohesion ahead of the finals."

In the same vein, Basena and his coaching staff, whose understanding with Fufa is until after the match in Congo, is expected to - in the interim - be in charge of the Chan team until a permanent coach is named.

Asked to comment, Fufa head of communication Ahmed Hussein said all be decided after the Fufa executive meets. They sit every three months. But with the last sitting happening on September 19, and Uganda's final World Cup qualification due November 6, an emergency executive meeting could be convened for Fufa to communicate the status of the Cranes coaching job between now and the next Cranes engagement.

GROUP E 2018 WCQ

Team P W D L Pts

Egypt 5 4 0 1 12

Uganda 5 2 2 1 8

Ghana 5 1 3 1 6

Congo 5 0 1 4 1

