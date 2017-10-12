Nigeria: Cancer Treatment First Alternative Therapy Arrives Nigeria

Abuja — In what seems to be a milestone achievement, Nigerians can now breathe a sigh of relief especially in the treatment of cancer, as an alternative therapy, the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa, known as the Helexior therapy has found its way into the country.

The therapy which has been certified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is said to be a cellular approach in the treatment of cancer with origin from Germany and has been in existence sin‎ce 1976 targeting all kinds of cancer.

Kleef and Helixor Pharmacy Chairman, Dr. Clif Ogbede revealed this in Abuja during a presentation at the Federal Ministry of Health, with claims that Helixor therapy is an answer to treatment and cure of cancer‎ and with it in Nigeria, medical tourism and the rape of the nation's financial reserves will be a thing of the past.

He said: "Helixor therapy is an answer to treatment and cure of cancer. If you go to Germany, you will see the history of so many patients and I also know that so many Nigerians who are very wealthy, when they are sick and have issue of cancer, they fly to Germany and that is to tell you that there is something there. They are doing quite a lot for their people and it's high time we brought something good for our people.

"Since 1976, the Germans have been managing cancer through the Helixor therapy and for them, cancer is no longer a death sentence the way it is in Nigeria presently. So I have decided to help my people by bringing the medication to Nigeria."

Coral Health Coordinator in Africa and associate to Kleef and Helixor Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited, Dr. Ozurigbo Chimaobi, said the therapy is to be used alongside conventional cancer drugs.

"The drugs are to be used with conventional therapies in use for the cancer patient. But whereby we don't use chemotherapy, we can use it as a palliative approach in therapy.

"It's been proven for a very long time to have a very high efficacy because it has been used for over 20 years in the G-7 countries namely U.S., Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Germany and Russia."