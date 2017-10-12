12 October 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Cranes' Coach Plots Future After World Cup Exit

By John Vianney Nsimbe

Uganda Cranes' goalless draw with Ghana last weekend at Namboole, literally marked the end of their hopes to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Egypt clinched the group E slot to the World Cup finals after beating Congo-Brazzaville 1-0 on Sunday.

However, that has not dampened the spirits of Cranes coach Moses Basena, who insists that the game with Congo-Brazzaville on November 6 is no dead rubber, but an opportunity to improve the team for future engagements.

Basena said: "We are in the middle of other campaigns, like the 2019 Afcon qualifiers. The game in Congo will be good preparation for us."

It has been suggested in some quarters that Basena should use home-based players for the final qualifying round match against Congo-Brazzaville since the game is just a formality fixture.

