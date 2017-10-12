Namibia: Forster Replaces Zealand As Cricket CEO

Peter Forster has been appointed as the new CEO of Cricket Namibia following the expiry of Dr Donovan Zealand's contract at the end of August.

Forster, who is a civil engineer, has been appointed on a three-year contract which started on 2 October.

"The three-year contract of Dr Donovan Zealand expired on 31 August,

According to a press release issued by Cricket Namibia, and in terms of good governance procedures, the board of Cricket Namibia decided to advertise the post of CEO," Cricket Namibia said in a press release.

"Dr Zealand subsequently accepted a position at the Namibia University of Science and Technology. Following due process, Peter Forster was found to be the ideal candidate for the position," it added.

Forster, who was born on 19 April 1960, is a Namibian citizen and a qualified civil engineer with more than 25 years of experience as a professional engineer. Over the past 18 years he has developed extensive experience in the financial and management aspects of business through the day to day administration of various companies.

According to the statement, the board continues to strive towards greater heights, and 'in striving for excellence, change becomes inevitable.'

"Given the current global and local financial challenges, sound administrative, management and financial planning is a priority in achieving our goals. The board has placed enormous emphasis on these qualities and will therefore look to restructure where necessary to ensure that emphasis is placed in these areas to ensure that the game of cricket remains sustainable within the economic confines," it added.

Cricket Namibia thanked Dr Zealand for his efforts over the past three years, and in particular, congratulated him on the development of the senior national side, the u19 men and the senior women's side during that period.

In his vision statement, Forster said he would aim to make cricket in Namibia an example of excellence and the subject of national pride.

He will also aim to strengthen Namibia's position in Africa and to be ranked clearly as the third force in Africa (after South Africa and Zimbabwe), and to become recognised internationally for commitment, governance and performance.