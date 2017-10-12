12 October 2017

Nigeria: Govt, Power Oil Partner to Tackle Heart Diseases

By Omolabake Fashogbon

In its quest to arrest the surging cases of heart problems in the country, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has collaborated with Power Oil Healthy Heart Mission project to boost the fight against heart diseases.

The ministry which gave its nod to the vegetable oil maker's initiative following the achievements the project has yielded in saving lives, also promised its support to expand the influence of the project.

At the official flag-off of the exercise, the Director, Women and Gender Affairs, Mrs. Annetu- Anne Aliu, noted that the exercise would cater for health challenges like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, body mass index and other related challenges at no cost, with greater consideration for women, the aged and other vulnerable groups.

Referring to the result of the survey carried out by the company which revealed that a higher percentage of women in Nigeria have lost their lives to heart disorder as a result of lack of awareness and access to basic medical information and regular health check-up, she encouraged all to key into the exercise which comes at no cost to know their health status and gain knowledge of the lifestyle to adopt to live a life free of diseases.

In her remark, the Public Relations Manager of the company, Mrs. Omotayo Azeez-Abiodun who expressed delight at the partnership, pointed out that the initiative has been on consistently for over three years at various states across the country, adding that latest developments would enhance the initiative which she said would see Nigeria heading towards a healthy nation.

The Power Oil Health Camp is a corporate social responsibility of the vegetable oil producer, endorsed by the Nigerian Heart Foundation. The exercise started off in 2003 and has so far expanded to 16 locations pan Nigeria.

